SIU Terminates Investigation Into Midland Arrest

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the October 2019 arrest of a 37-year-old man by OPP officers in Midland.

On October 11, 2019, the man was involved in a collision in the area of Whitfield Crescent and William Street in Midland. He fled the scene on foot but was soon after located by police. After a struggle between the man and officers, he was arrested.

On February 13, 2020, the man made a complaint to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD). The OIPRD then notified the OPP, which then notified the SIU on March 9, 2020. The SIU commenced an investigation.

Director Martino said, “Following the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, in which the SIU attempted in vain to obtain a statement from the man, I am satisfied that there is an insufficient foundation from which to proceed with a full investigation of this matter. Indeed, in the absence of the man’s cooperation, the SIU cannot even access his medical records with which to confirm whether he even sustained a “serious injury” for purposes of the SIU’s statutory jurisdiction. Accordingly, the SIU investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file is closed.”