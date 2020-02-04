Several Haliburton Highlands Residents Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Several residents of Haliburton Highlands and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing numerous charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada after the conclusion of a drug trafficking investigation.

The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Central Region Community Street Crime Units began Project Imperial, a nine-month investigation, with the objective of targeting individuals responsible for trafficking cocaine into the Haliburton area from the GTA. This investigation led police to identify a significant property crime network that was directly linked to the accused. Police recovered stolen property that had been taken from both residential and commercial properties in Haliburton County.

On January 30, 2020, police executed six warrants in the Haliburton Highlands area, Oshawa and Scarborough with the assistance of the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Aviation Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Haliburton Highlands Detachment and City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment.

During the course of the investigation, OCEB and CSCU combined to seize 400 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 2 grams of Fentanyl, 9 long guns, 2 black powder revolver firearms, 1 revolver firearm, 1 replica hand gun and more than $12,000 in Canadian currency. Police were able to recover stolen property, including generators, power tools and solar panels.

As a result of Project Imperial, a total of 16 people have been charged with 82 offences.

Several of the accused were held in custody upon arrest and are expected to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in various locations on various dates. The investigation is ongoing.