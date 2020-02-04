Several Haliburton Highlands Residents Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Several residents of Haliburton Highlands and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing numerous charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada after the conclusion of a drug trafficking investigation.
The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Central Region Community Street Crime Units began Project Imperial, a nine-month investigation, with the objective of targeting individuals responsible for trafficking cocaine into the Haliburton area from the GTA. This investigation led police to identify a significant property crime network that was directly linked to the accused. Police recovered stolen property that had been taken from both residential and commercial properties in Haliburton County.
On January 30, 2020, police executed six warrants in the Haliburton Highlands area, Oshawa and Scarborough with the assistance of the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Aviation Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Haliburton Highlands Detachment and City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment.
During the course of the investigation, OCEB and CSCU combined to seize 400 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 2 grams of Fentanyl, 9 long guns, 2 black powder revolver firearms, 1 revolver firearm, 1 replica hand gun and more than $12,000 in Canadian currency. Police were able to recover stolen property, including generators, power tools and solar panels.
As a result of Project Imperial, a total of 16 people have been charged with 82 offences.
Several of the accused were held in custody upon arrest and are expected to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in various locations on various dates. The investigation is ongoing.
|NAME
|AGE
|RESIDENCE
|CHARGE
|Bryce BALLINGALL
|58
|Oshawa, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x3
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA x2
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) CCC x3
· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition CCC 92(2)
|Blair BEETLESTONE
|30
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA
|Amanda CORBY
|31
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x2
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) CCC
|Joel FISHER
|35
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in Stolen Property – sec 355.2 CCC x 2
· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x2
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) CCC x2
|Sean MARTIN
|38
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in Stolen Property – sec 355.2 CCC x 4
· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x4
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 4(1) CDSA x3
· Failure to Comply with Recognizance – sec 145(3) CCC x3
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) x6
· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – sec 91(1) CC
|Steven McCOLL
|32
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x2
|Shelby MONTGOMERY
|28
|Haliburton, ON
|· Failure to Comply with Recognizance – sec 145(3) CCC
|Curtis PENICK
|30
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) CCC
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA
|Juevante RANGER
|24
|Toronto, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x2
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA x2
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x2
|Christine REYNOLDS
|62
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x5
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA x2
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x3
|Sabastian SMITH
|30
|Ajax, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA x5
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA
· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – sec 354(1)(a) CCC x5
· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – sec 91(2) CC
|Stephen SONINEN
|65
|Carnarvon, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA
· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – sec 91(1) CCC
|Gerrett UPTON
|25
|Minden Hills, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA
|Derek WILSON
|31
|Minden Hills, ON
|· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – For the Purpose of Trafficking – sec 5(2) CDSA
|Brian MULHOLLAND
|37
|Haliburton, ON
|· Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 5(1) CDSA
|Katlyn HOLLANDS
|28
|Dysart, ON
|· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine – sec 4(1) CDSA