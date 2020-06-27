Several Charges Laid After Thefts Of Equipment Across Simcoe Muskoka

On June 26, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP culminated Project Axle, an investigation that spanned multiple months involving thefts of various equipment across Muskoka, Simcoe County, and the Greater Toronto Area. This investigation has cleared over 16 separate theft and/or break and enter occurrences across these areas. The majority of which were in Muskoka and Simcoe.

During this investigation, officers have recovered two skid steers, two float trailers, a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck, a zodiac with trailer and motor, as well as multiple universal keys for heavy equipment, off road vehicles, and personal water craft.

On June 26, 2020 the Muskoka CSCU, with assistance from Southern Georgian Bay OPP CSCU and Central Region ERT, executed multiple search warrants in the Southern Georgian Bay area. During these warrants, two males were arrested.

In addition to June 26, 2020 there have been multiple arrests throughout the course of this investigation. The following persons have been charged as a result of this investigation:

Jason Hoolans, 46, of the Town of Penetanguishene, was arrested on June 26, 2020 as well as in previous months. The below is a totality of his charges:

Five Counts Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Six Counts Break Enter Place and Commit Indictable Offence

11 Counts Theft Over $5000

Two Counts Mischief Under $5000

Seven Counts of Theft Under $5000

Two Counts Possession Break-in Instruments

Three Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Seven Counts of Theft Under $5000

Five Counts Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Two Counts Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Trespassing at Night

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Justin Robitaille (35) of Tiny Township, Ontario

Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Two Counts of Theft Under $5000

Theft Over $5000

Three Counts of Altering/Destroying/Removing a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Trespassing at Night

Bradley Zavala (42) of North York, Ontario was previously charged with the following:

One Count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Ina Hoolans (39), of Penetanguishene, Ontario was previously charged with the following:

Four Counts Theft Over $5000

Two Counts Theft Under $5000

Break Enter Place and Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of Break In Tools

Four Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Wesley Thompson (50), of Bracebridge, Ontario was previously charged with the following:

Two counts Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Two Counts Theft Under $5000

Two Counts Theft Over $5000

Break Enter Place and Commit Indictable Offence

This investigation was a collaborative effort between multiple units within the Ontario Provincial Police Central Region. It is believed that this investigation will continue to solve thefts throughout central region in the coming months.

Jason Hoolans and Justin Robitaille were held in custody pending an audio remand hearing held via video in the Town of Newmarket on June 27, 2020. The remainder of the accused are already before the courts.