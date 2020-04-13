Serious Injuries After UTV Crashes Near Norland

On April 11, 2020, the OPP and emergency crews were called to assist at a serious collision on Hiltons Point Road shortly after 7:00 p.m.

A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, and lone occupant, was a 29-year-old man from Norland. The driver was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hiltons Point Road remained closed for several hours while OPP members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene. The circumstances surrounding this cause of the collision remain under investigation.