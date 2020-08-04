Seguin Township Residents Return Home To Find A Man In Their Garage Drinking Beer

On July 30, 2020 at 7:30 a.m., the owners of a home on Rose Point Road in Seguin Township returned home to find a person sitting in their garage drinking a beer. The owners also noted that the person had been inside the home as the interior was disturbed. The West Parry Sound OPP responded to the complaint and after conducting an investigation:

Shane Sauder, age 34 of no current address, was charged with:

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Mischief – interfere with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property – under $5000

Theft under $5000

The accused is held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 5, 2020.