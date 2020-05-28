Science North Offers Online Program After Cancelling Local Summer Camps

Science North will be cancelling their summer camp programming in and around Muskoka, instead offering live virtual sessions to help children learn about science from home.

Science North adjusted their programming after the Ontario government announced that day camps would be allowed to operate under strict guidelines during July and August as long as public health trends related to COVID-19 continue to improve. The organization cancelled summer camps in all communities for the weeks of June 29, July 6 and July 13, in addition to cancelling all summer programming for Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound along with Midland, Orillia, Barrie and many other communities.

Science North will get in touch with parents who have already registered their children beginning the week of June 1 to discuss refund options, the organization said, contacting families based on the week they were registered for camps. Due to the cancellations, Science North is offering a new online science program called Summer Science at Home starting on June 6.

“From building hovercrafts and catapults to creating secret codes with invisible ink, children will get a chance to experiment, build and tinker with stuff found around the house,” said a statement from Science North. “After the live session is over, Science North will provide families with extra activities and media so children can continue to engage with science in the world around them.”

Summer Science at Home will be offered in English and French for children ages 7 to twelve. The activity-based livestreams will be held on Zoom during one-hour slots from Monday to Friday with the cost ranging from $80 to $104 depending on family size, length of session and membership. Registration begins at noon on June 1.

For full details, FAQs or to register, visit Science North’s website.