Risk Of Freezing Rain Late Tonight Into Saturday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Precipitation will move into the area after midnight tonight. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, some of this precipitation may begin as rain in areas above freezing or as freezing rain in areas where temperatures remain at or below zero. The freezing rain may then last for several hours before transitioning to snow late Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon. The snow will then continue into Saturday night.

A freezing rain warning may be required as details become more clear.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.