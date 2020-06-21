Resources For National Indigenous Peoples Day And Indigenous History Month

June 21 marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, and while the usual celebrations have been cancelled due to COVID-19, there are still many ways to celebrate and learn about Indigenous peoples across Canada online and at home. Below are a series of resources to help Canadians get educated and celebrate Indigenous communities and their culture, not just during Indigenous History Month, but all year long. There are also resources for Indigenous peoples in Muskoka and North Simcoe, including virtual celebrations, business resources, and health and wellness services.

Resources to celebrate and learn more about Indigenous communities and their history:

Whose Land tool : Whose Land is an app and website that maps out traditional Indigenous territories across Canada. It can help users determine which territory their home or business is on, find information for land acknowledgements, and learn about the different treaties and agreements signed across the country. The team behind the Whose Land worked with Native Lands to develop the online resource.

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation : The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is home to the statements, documents and other materials collected by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). The TRC gave those impacted by residential schools the opportunity to share their experiences. Now, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation offers resources and educational materials to promote reconciliation and healing and to make sure the history of residential schools in Canada is not forgotten.

Indigenous Atlas of Canada : The Indigenous Atlas of Canada includes reference maps of Indigenous Canada and a glossary of common Indigenous terms along with information about Inuit , Métis and First Nations peoples and Truth and Reconciliation . Readers can access the atlas online or purchase a copy from Indigo or Amazon .

Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival : The virtual edition of the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival comes to a conclusion on National Indigenous Peoples Day, but videos of workshops and other festival programming will be available on Summer Solstice’s Youtube channel and Facebook page . The festival is also offering a virtual marketplace to help support Indigenous small businesses.