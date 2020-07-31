Red Onions Imported From The USA By Sysco Recalled Due To Salmonella

Sysco is recalling red onions imported from the USA from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw red onions. Food service establishments, institutions, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below. These may also have been purchased from Sysco on-line or through various restaurant locations.

Sysco is recalling red onions in Western Canada through the following Sysco locations: Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Regina. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

Recalled products