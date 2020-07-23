Police Need Your Help Locating A Missing Male Last Seen In The Minden Area

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Robert Smith, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Minden, Ontario area.

He is described as 5’11”, 170 lbs., with brown and grey hair, unshaven, and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

He was last seen riding a red 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle, with Ontario licence plate KM-067.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.