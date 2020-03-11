Parry Sound Resident Wins $50,000 With Instant Monopoly

Linda McKinnon of Parry Sound is $50,000 richer after winning with Instant Monopoly.

Linda, a childcare worker, played her ticket and uncovered a win “I thought it was a win for $50,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “I showed it to my husband, and he told me it was $50,000! I couldn’t believe it!””

The 69-year old plans to share with her family and go on vacation.

“It feels lovely – I’m very excited,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sara’s Mini Mart on Seguin Street in Parry Sound.