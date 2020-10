The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a local business (Oct 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm) reporting a theft of merchandise.

25-year-old Colby Hurd of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Theft under $5000 shoplifting

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Failure to comply with a probation order

The accused is held in custody and will appear for bail court.