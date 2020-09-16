Parry Sound Home Hardware Named Best Hardware Store In National Award

Parry Sound Home Hardware was named Best Home Hardware Store Over 6,000 Sq. Ft. in the Home Hardware Proud of My Home Achievement Awards and Celebration. The awards were held during Home Hardware’s 2020 Virtual Fall Market on September 13, 2020.

Dealer-Owners, Ian and Tara McNaughton are honoured to be one of six stores recognized with the award, chosen from nearly 1,100 stores across Canada.

"

We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Proud of My Home Award for Best Home Hardware Store Over 6,000 Sq. Ft., said, Ian and Tara McNaughton, Dealer-Owners, Parry Sound Home Hardware. “This award is a result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

To receive the Proud of My Home Award status, recipients must demonstrate excellence in Staff performance and customer service; interior presentation, including clear signage, tidiness, and merchandise presentation and displays; exterior presentation, including cleanliness and attractive window displays; Staff training; and participation in Dealer network initiatives.

“The Proud of My Home award status recognizes Parry Sound Home Hardware’s commitment and dedication in putting their customers first,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “On behalf of the Dealer-Owners of close to 1,100 Home Hardware Stores in communities across Canada, I would like to congratulate Parry Sound Home Hardware on this achievement.”