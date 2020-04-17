OSPCA Muskoka Animal Centre Creates Virtual Celebration To Mark National Volunteer Week During COVID19

National Volunteer Week is next week and the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is inviting the community to help them celebrate dedicated local volunteers who are making a difference for animals in need.

National Volunteer Week runs from April 19-25 and is a time to celebrate and thank all volunteers in the community. As a result of COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA’s volunteer program is currently on hold, but the Muskoka Animal Centre still wants to celebrate all the hard work its volunteers have done this past year for the animals. This year they will be celebrating virtually, and the Muskoka Animal Centre is asking the community to help.

To show volunteers in the community that you care and appreciate the difference they make, the Muskoka Animal Centre is inviting you to get creative and make a handprint and pawprint to display on your windows with a message to your local volunteers. Or, write a message on your driveway with chalk to let them know you care. Take a photo of your artwork and tag the Muskoka Animal Centre on @Muskokaspca or Instagram @muskokaspca

Across the province, more than 700 volunteers change lives each year at the Ontario SPCA’s 12 animal centres. Volunteers walk dogs, socialize cats, drive animals to appointments, clean cages and kennels, wash and sort laundry, help with events – and so many other crucial day-to-day roles.

Volunteers contributed over 28,500 hours last year at Ontario SPCA animal centres. They went on over 2,900 walks with dogs, made more than 10,000 visits with cats and prepared and served 83,000 lbs of food to hungry animals.

“National Volunteer week is our way of honouring those who are changing lives,” says Jane McCamus, Manager the Muskoka Animal Centre “In these challenging times, simple gestures like celebrating the volunteers in your community can raise spirits and show those working behind the scenes that their dedication and compassion doesn’t go unnoticed.”