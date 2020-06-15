OSPCA Launches Sweat For Pets Virtual Fundraising Campaign

The Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is joining other centres across the province in a new virtual fundraising campaign called Sweat for Pets, which encourages people of all ages to participate in weekly challenges to raise money for animals in need.

Sweat for Pets is a summer-long campaign by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society (OSPCA) that presents participants with 10 weekly challenges from June 22 to Aug. 28. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the campaign is being held in place of the OSPCA’s Friends for Life! Walk, a major fundraiser held each September. Registration costs $10 and those interested in joining can register at any time, even after June 22. Weekly challenges will be emailed to participants each Monday throughout the 10-week period and all past challenges as well as extra challenge ideas will be accessible through a special link.

“Get ready to sweat for pets with a fun new challenge every week, while encouraging your family, friends and co-workers to pledge their support,” said a statement from the OSPCA. “The challenges can be done with or without pets and are suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Modify the challenges to match your interests. Or, create your own unique challenge in support of animals in your community.”

To make a donation or to register, visit the Sweat for Pets website.