Oro-Medonte Man Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 11

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a person with impaired driving offences.

On February 13, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. the Orillia OPP received a call regarding a vehicle that struck the guard rail on Highway 11 and then entered the ditch. The driver then fled the scene.

Officers responded quickly and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine (K9) were dispatched to the scene, however, the suspect was placed into custody before their arrival.

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged 27-year-old, James Bilous, of Oro-Medonte with Dangerous Operation, Impaired Operation and Operation Over 80 mg Contrary to the Criminal Code.

The accused has been released on an Appearance Notice and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 10, 2020.