Orillia Resident Charged For Driving The Wrong Way

Two separate vehicle stops conducted by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in the drivers each facing multiple charges.

On May 6, 2020, an officer’s attention was drawn to a vehicle being operated on Water Street in Fenelon Falls in a manner inconsistent with the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the 40-year-old driver from Orillia, now faces the following charges:

Drive wrong way – one way traffic

Drive while under suspension

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on July 23, 2020.

Later on the same date an officer observed a vehicle travelling at 123 km/h in a posted 80km/h zone on Highway 35 and conducted a vehicle stop. Further investigation resulted in the 29 year old Oshawa resident being charged with the following offences:

Speeding

Driving while under suspension

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on July 23, 2020.