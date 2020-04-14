Orillia OPP Make Arrest For Drug Trafficking

The Orillia OPP arrested a male for trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia.
Over the past couple of months, the Orillia Community Street Crime (CSCU) have been conducting an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker within the City of Orillia.
On April 13, 2020 the investigation concluded after a traffic stop led the Orillia OPP to arresting a suspect in relation to drug trafficking. After a search of the vehicle police seized cocaine, money and other items related to drug trafficking.
Dwayne Morgan, age 40, of North York has been charged with:
- Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance
- Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
The suspect was released and set to appear next on June 16, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.