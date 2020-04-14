Orillia OPP Make Arrest For Drug Trafficking

The Orillia OPP arrested a male for trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia.

Over the past couple of months, the Orillia Community Street Crime (CSCU) have been conducting an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker within the City of Orillia.

On April 13, 2020 the investigation concluded after a traffic stop led the Orillia OPP to arresting a suspect in relation to drug trafficking. After a search of the vehicle police seized cocaine, money and other items related to drug trafficking.

Dwayne Morgan, age 40, of North York has been charged with:

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The suspect was released and set to appear next on June 16, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.