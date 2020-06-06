Orillia OPP Execute 13 Arrest Warrants

The Orillia OPP have arrested several people on outstanding arrest warrants, in the area the Orillia OPP polices.

Between June 1 and 5, 2020 the Orillia OPP Crime Unit along with Orillia OPP Detachment members executed several arrest warrants in the City of Orillia and Townships of Oro-Medonte, Severn and Ramara. The suspects ranged in age from early 20’s to late 50’s and were all genders. The outstanding charges included drug offences, assaults, bail violations, frauds and shoplifting. Some were released on a Form 10 Undertaking and some were held in custody.

The names of the accused and charges were not released.

There are many people in our communities who have outstanding warrants for their arrest. If you think you may have a warrant for your arrest you can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or attend the Orillia OPP Detachment anytime.

If you know someone who has a warrant for their arrest, aren’t sure what to do and want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.