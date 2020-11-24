The Orillia OPP detachment and Barrie satellite office are relocating this week.

The current Orillia detachment at 66 Peter Street South, Orillia will be closed to the public on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 to facilitate the move. The new detachment, which is located at 01 University Avenue, Orillia, will be open to the public on Thursday, November 26, 2020. The current Barrie satellite office at 20 Rose Street, Barrie, will be closed to the public on Thursday, November 26, 2020 and will also be moving to 01 University Avenue, Orillia.

The OPP would like the public to know that there will be no disruption of policing services though this period of time.