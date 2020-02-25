Orillia OPP Catch Break And Enter Suspects In The Act

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to a break and enter in the City of Orillia.

On February 21, 2020 the Orillia OPP responded to an alarm call at a business on Laclie Street. When police arrived they observed two men inside the building attempting to gain access to a change machine. Police arrested the men without incident.

After further investigation, the Orillia OPP and Orillia Crime Unit were able to link one of the suspects to another break and enter which occurred at the same location on January 30, 2020.

Police have charge Nathan Rogers, age 45, of Orillia with:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Two counts of Possession of Break and Enter instruments

Theft Under $5,000

This suspect was held in custody and set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 24, 2020, in Orillia.

Police have also charged Daniel Beemer, age 26, of Orillia with the following offences:

Break and Enter

Possession of Break and Enter instruments

Breach of Probation

The accused was released on an Undertaking with a court appearance of March 31, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.