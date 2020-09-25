Orillia Mother-Daughter Win $250,000 With Instant Bingo

Bingo! Amanda Currie and Tara Walker of Orillia won $250,000 with Instant Bingo Multiplier.

Amanda and Tara, mother and daughter, uncovered their win together. “At first, I thought we only won $50,” Amanda shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their cheque. “Then my daughter scanned the ticket using the OLG Lottery App and saw the real amount we had won!”

“Everyone at work had goosebumps when I told them,” Amanda smiled.

The pair have some plans for the winnings including buying new vehicles and helping their family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Atherley Road in Orillia.