Organizations Unite For Animal Well-Being And Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society came together with partnering animal welfare organizations from across Ontario yesterday to discuss ways to improve animal well-being across the province and Canada.
On March 12, 2020, a group of over 50 leading professionals from over 20 different communities gathered in Rama, Ontario to share initiatives, resources and best practices in animal well-being. The group’s goal was to create action plans to help prevent cruelty to animals and create healthier communities for pets and people.
Some of the areas of focus identified by the group include:
- Strengthening access to veterinary care, including spay/neuter services
- Increasing access to animal wellness resources in underserved and low-income communities
- Promoting and sharing resources for infectious disease control, including the promotion of the free shelterhealthpro.com tool
- Promoting humane education, including youth programming and the new AnimalSmart™ curriculum to create a compassionate generation
“The recent years have truly been an evolution for animal well-being and protection in the province of Ontario. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its many community partners have also undergone significant change,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief of Humane Programs and Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Many of these positive changes have come about as a result of heightened public concern for the treatment of animals, along with our collective commitment to work in collaboration on behalf of animals. Together we are making a direct impact to prevent cruelty to animals.”
“Through my more than 20 years in animal welfare, I have learned that we can do more for the animals if we work together,” says John Greer, Executive Director, Niagara Falls SPCA and Humane Society. “These partnerships are essential to connect communities and generate solutions to the challenges we face in preventing cruelty to animals.”
The group will be meeting quarterly to continue conversations and will continue to create action plans to impact animal well-being.
Animal Welfare Partners Included:
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Barrie Animal Centre
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Orillia Animal Centre
- Thunder Bay & District Humane Society
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Leeds & Grenville (Brockville) Animal Centre
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Midland & District Animal Centre
- North Bay & District Humane Society
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Renfrew County Animal Centre
- Niagara SPCA and Humane Society
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Sudbury & District Animal Centre
- Humane Society of Durham Region
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (Cornwall) Animal Centre
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre
- Oakville & Milton Humane Society
- Peterborough Humane Society
- Georgian Triangle Humane Society
- Quinte Humane Society
- Timmins & District Humane Society
- Fort Erie SPCA
- Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Provincial Education & Animal Centre (Stouffville)
- Markham Cat Adoption & Education Centre (CAEC)
- Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Orangeville & District Animal Centre
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society acknowledges that that the group came together on the traditional land of the Anishnaabeg people, in the territory of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation. The Anishnaabeg include the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Pottawatomi Nations, collectively known as the Three Fires Confederacy.
We are dedicated to honouring Indigenous history and culture and are committed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation and respect with all First Nations.