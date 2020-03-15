Organizations Unite For Animal Well-Being And Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals

“The recent years have truly been an evolution for animal well-being and protection in the province of Ontario. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its many community partners have also undergone significant change,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief of Humane Programs and Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Many of these positive changes have come about as a result of heightened public concern for the treatment of animals, along with our collective commitment to work in collaboration on behalf of animals. Together we are making a direct impact to prevent cruelty to animals.”