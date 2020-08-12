OPP Release Name Of Driver After Fatal Crash On Hwy. 400

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Georgian Bay Fire and Paramedics responded at 1:49 p.m. August 11, 2020 to a report of a northbound single vehicle collision into a rock face of the centre median on Highway 400 approximately 300 meters north of Muskoka Road 34 (White’s Falls Road) Georgian Bay Township.

Sadly, 60-year-old Bernadette Gravel of North York was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was fully closed until 4:30 p.m. when a partial lane was opened for traffic and fully opened at 6:05 p.m. as members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigations Unit (TTCI) completed their on scene investigation and cleared the scene for safe traffic flow.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the OPP TTCI Unit and the Chief Coroners Office of Ontario.