OPP Provide Update To The Record Check Request Situation

As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, the OPP is committed to improving customer service for citizens seeking police record checks.

Due to COVID-19, the OPP is currently experiencing a high volume of police record check requests. Current processing times are four to six weeks. The OPP is working on improving the technical capacities of the current system, as well as increasing the number of staff members processing the applications.

In order to limit contact and reduce the risk of COVID-19, the OPP is only accepting applications electronically and fees must be paid by credit card. Applicants may be required to attend their local OPP detachment if fingerprinting is required. Applicants will be contacted by their local detachment to arrange for payment, provide identification and to obtain their results.

The OPP recognizes long wait times impact the public within the OPP’s jurisdiction and wish to highlight two additional possible options for attaining record checks:

1. Alternative Service Providers :

Did you know that a third party vendor can complete a Criminal Record Check (CRC) or a Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check for anyone in Canada for a fee?

These third party vendors may be able to offer a reduced timeline. Please speak to your employer/agency to ascertain if this option would be acceptable, noting there is a cost for this service. The OPP does not charge for checks for volunteer purposes, but should your volunteer check be urgent, the third party vendor check may be a time sensitive option.

The OPP does not endorse or promote the third party check, and a private check may not meet the organization’s requirements. A list of third party vendors can be obtained with a web-based search in your area by querying “criminal record checks” through a search engine.

It is important to note that if you require a Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC) and you reside within the OPP’s jurisdiction, RCMP policy dictates that the OPP must complete the check.

2. Temporary Measure for OPP Vulnerable Sector Check :

Did you know that some organizations may have the ability to request a self-declaration of criminal convictions?

Check with the employer/agency requesting the VSC to determine if this temporary measure would be acceptable, until the police record check can be completed in its entirety. This may be especially applicable in urgent circumstances. The OPP cannot provide self-declaration forms, please ask the employer/agency for assistance.

The OPP is confident that new measures taken to improve processing times will lead to shorter wait times for the public.