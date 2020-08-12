OPP Officer Borrows A Bicycle To Catch Fleeing Suspect

On Monday, August 10, 2020, at 8:16 p.m. Caledon OPP responded to reports of a disturbance at the Bolton Skate Park. The complainant advised that an unknown intoxicated party was swearing at her and her children at the park. The complainant became concerned for her family’s safety and called the police.

As the responding officers began to approach the park, the suspect immediately engaged the officers in a foot pursuit. The suspect ran towards a group of youth nearby and stole one of the bicycles that the suspect used to flee from police. At that point, the officer had made a request to use one of the bicycles belonging to the group to pursue the suspect further.

After a three kilometre bicycle pursuit, the officer apprehended and arrested the suspect.

Samuel Duffy, 30, of Caledon, stands charged with:

Being intoxicated in a public place, and

Theft under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 22, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.