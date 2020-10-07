OPP In Huntsville Have Recovered A Stolen Vehicle

UPDATE: The stolen car was located, Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 and the OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

We have asked the OPP if charges were laid in connection with the recovery and we are waiting for a response.

Previous Story:

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a theft of a car and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Sometime between 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 and 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 5th, 2020 a 2003 Toyota Corolla, grey in colour with Ontario licence plate, ATFT-827 was stolen by unknown suspect(s) from a business located on Muskoka Road 3 North, Huntsville.