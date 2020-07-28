OPP Find Impaired Boater On Lake Muskoka

The Bracebridge OPP marine unit were patrolling Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst on Saturday July 25, 2020 when they stopped a vessel for a routine check. Officers conducted an investigation into the presence of alcohol and subsequently arrested and charged the operator, 25-year-old Claudia Lelki of North York, with Impaired Operation – over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 6, 2020 to answer to her charge.

A charge for impaired operation on a vessel carries the same consequence as operating a motor vehicle and therefore her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days.