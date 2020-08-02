OPP Find Impaired Boater On Lake Couchiching

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with impaired operation of a vessel on Lake Couchiching.

On August 01, 2020, shortly before 7:00 p.m, an OPP marine officer and an auxiliary officer were alerted to a large group of males who appeared to be intoxicated at a marina. A vessel had just arrived carrying the males and the operator was identified. An impaired operation investigation was undertaken which resulted in the arrest of the operator.

As a result, Daniel Smokal, age 28, of Etobicoke has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released and will appear in court at a future date.