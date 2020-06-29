OPP Charge Bracebridge Resident With Impaired Driving Following Disturbance On First Street

The OPP charged a Bracebridge resident with impaired driving after responding to reports of a disturbance on First Street in Gravenhurst on June 27.

The Bracebridge OPP responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. and found one of the people involved inside of a vehicle. Officers determined the individual had been drinking after speaking with her, according to the OPP. Police arrested and charged 35 year-old Sharlaine Fawthrop of Bracebridge with impaired operation with blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

Fawthrop’s vehicle has been impounded and her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days. She is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 1.