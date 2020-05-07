Ontario Government Scraps Its New Blue Licence Plates

About 145,000 of the blue plates have been made and the tax payers are not on the hook.

Premier Doug Ford says he’s getting rid a redesign of Ontario’s licence plates, returning to the old, white-and-blue Yours to Discover model. The new blue licence plates that the government rolled out this year using a slogan of A Place to Grow proved difficult to read in the dark according to multiple police forces.

After the government and consumer services minister originally insisted the new plates were fine, the government acknowledged the problem and said manufacturer 3M would deliver an enhanced plate. Doug Ford says in a statement on May 6th that after thorough testing by law enforcement and other key stakeholders, Ontario is following their advice and will not go ahead with the new plate for passenger vehicle use.

Ontario licence plates will instead revert to the old design, and Ford says the issue that saw some of those old plates start peeling has been resolved.