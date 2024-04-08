Dog Rescued From Gravenhurst House Fire Sunday Night

Gravenhurst firefighters rescued a dog from the backyard of a burning house during a Sunday evening blaze on April 7.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department dispatched seven firetrucks and about 25 firefighters to a house on Bethune Drive near Moody Drive. Crews arrived at the fire shortly before 10 p.m. and found the occupant was not home but a dog was trapped in the backyard. Firefighters and OPP officers rescued the dog, and fire crews remained on the scene until about 5:30 a.m. fighting the flames.

“The fire was definitely stubborn – but stubborn fire crews kept on it and stopped fire from spreading beyond the building of origin even though homes are situated very close on both sides,” said Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp.

There were no injuries reported and the damage is estimated at $700,000. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but authorities don’t consider the fire suspicious.

“Home fires are always a good reminder for everyone to check they have working smoke/CO alarms and to plan and practice a home fire escape plan,” Clapp said.