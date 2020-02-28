Ontario Celebrates Opening Of The 2020 Ontario Winter Games

The Ontario Government is providing $1 million in funding to the 2020 Ontario Winter Games in Orillia to give the province’s best young athletes the chance to compete here at home while boosting local tourism.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was at Centennial Park to open the 22nd Ontario Winter Games, alongside Honourable Jill Dunlop, MPP Simcoe North, and Steve Clarke, Mayor of Orillia.

“Ontario congratulates all the athletes competing in the Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games, as you have made your communities and province proud,” said Minister MacLeod. “With our $1 million investment, we are demonstrating that Ontario is open for jobs and open for athletes. The Games are a wonderful example of how athletes and spectators have the power to enrich our communities, economies and civic pride.”

The City of Orillia and surrounding communities are expected to benefit from $5 million in economic activity through spectators coming to the city to cheer on their sports.

“The City of Orillia is truly honoured to host the Games. On behalf of Orillia Council, I would like to thank the volunteers, the Games Organizing Committee, the generous sponsors and our staff, who have all dedicated their time and resources to planning what will be a very memorable and positive experience for the Games participants and their families. With over 800 volunteers, our community has proven once again the dedication and passion that exists in Orillia and we are proud to showcase this for the entire province,” said City of Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

The Orillia 2020 Ontario Winter Games run from February 27 to March 1 and include more than 3,000 athletes from across Ontario. Admission is free for all sport events at the Games, which feature 27 different sports and parasports, including:

Alpine and para alpine skiing

Artistic swimming

Cross country and para Nordic skiing

Curling and wheelchair curling

Hockey and sledge hockey

Karate

Wheelchair basketball