One Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 At The Pines Long Term Care Home

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advised the District of Muskoka on Aug. 30 that a staff member from the Pines Long-Term Care home tested positive for COVID-19. In follow up to that positive staff case, testing of all residents was completed yesterday (Tuesday) and staff testing continues today. The District of Muskoka has received the results of nearly all of the resident testing. The District has been advised by the Health Unit that one resident has tested positive, however the remainder of all residents living in this home area of the Pines have tested negative.

Both the Staff and Resident have mild symptoms at this time. The resident has been moved to an isolation area to recover, while the staff member continues to recover at home with mild symptoms over a 14-day isolation period. The resident’s family has been contacted by the home’s medical director.

More updates will be provided as they become available.