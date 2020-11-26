One Dead, Two Hurt After An Incident That Began In Trent Lakes

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 8:48 a.m. Peterborough OPP responded to a call for service in the Municipality of Trent Lakes related to a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Police from the City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) Detachment of the OPP attempted to stop the vehicle involved in the dispute.

There was a vehicle collision between the vehicle and an OPP cruiser at a location on Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

An altercation occurred between the male driver and officers. The male was apprehended, with the assistance of members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service. This male was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

A CKL OPP officer also sustained serious injury and is being treated in Toronto.

A child died at the scene as a result of the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Branch of the OPP will manage the scene and on-going criminal investigation with the assistance of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service and York Regional Police Service, at the request of OPP Commissioner Carrique.

The Province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and have begun their investigation.