No Injuries After A Collision On Highway 60 Sunday Night

More on this story we told you about last night.

On Sunday November 1, 2020, at 6:20 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 60, Algonquin Provincial Park.

The 23-year-old driver from Port Sydney, was proceeding eastbound on Highway 60, and left the roadway causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Renfrew County Ambulance attended, as a precautionary measure.

No reported injuries to the driver or the three passengers.

The vehicle was towed, and the incident remains under investigation.