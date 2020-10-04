No Golf Tournament, No Problem With $20,851 Raised For The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

2020 would have marked the 34th consecutive year for the Dave Ellis Pro-Am Annual Golf Tournament in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. The tournament typically raises about $20,000 for the hospital which is used to purchase urgently needed equipment.

2020 marked the first time in 34 years that the tournament had to be cancelled due to the current COVID19 pandemic.

The individuals and sponsors associated with the event decided they wanted to continue to honour their good friend Dave’s memory and support their hospital. Even without the event taking place, through donating their support they surpassed previous year’s amount and raised $20,851 for the hospital.

“This truly demonstrates the incredible character of the wonderful people who support this tournament each and every year. A very heartfelt thank you goes out to all those that contributed” The Foundation said in a media release.