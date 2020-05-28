New Survey Shows 1 In 4 Canadians Don’t Understand Dangers Of Sun Exposure

Save Your Skin Foundation urges Canadians to get informed about melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer

Save Your Skin Foundation is dedicated to informing and educating Canadians about melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, that has been steadily on the rise since the 1990s in both men and women. The latest estimates show that this year alone, 8,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with melanoma and 1,300 will die from it.1 A recent survey shows there are serious knowledge and information gaps among Canadians about this cancer.

Hayley Wickenheiser, six time Olympian and Hockey Hall of Famer, is supporting an educational campaign to bridge these gaps so that Canadians will better understand this potentially devastating skin cancer and those diagnosed will be adequately armed to make informed decisions.

Melanoma should be taken very seriously, and the risks associated with melanoma should be understood by all Canadians, especially those who spend long hours outdoors, such as athletes and outdoor workers. According to results from a new survey2 more than half of Canadians (55%) do not realize a small amount of sun exposure without protection can lead to melanoma.

Hayley knows that it can be easy to lose sight of the importance of skin protection when you are so focused on the game. “When I was training and playing sports, I spent hours in the sun and was vigilant about sun protection. Young athletes are healthy and fit and so focused on the game or practice – the last thing that you want to think about is skin cancer, let alone melanoma. The important message we want to get across is that melanoma isn’t simply about cutting something out and moving on; it is complicated and can be deadly. There’s a certain level of danger that comes with fun in the sun, so the time you take to protect yourself is worth it. A cancer diagnosis could have a much worse outcome.”

The rise in melanoma rates shows that Canadians are seeking sun exposure without using the recommended precautionary measures. Severe burns or any darkening of the skin, including a tan, is indicative of UV damage.

“Newly diagnosed melanoma patients come to me and don’t know where to begin. Having been on this journey myself I know the critical first step is knowing your cancer and what you are dealing with,” says Kathleen Barnard, melanoma survivor and founder of Save Your Skin Foundation. “With melanoma there are different mutations types that exist and knowing your mutation can determine your treatment path. About half of people with melanoma skin cancers have the BRAF gene and the only way to have this knowledge is to be tested for it3. It is important to have that conversation with your doctor early on.”

Survey results also showed:

Only half of respondents (51%) say they are knowledgeable about melanoma;

One in four are unaware that spending more time in the sun increases their risk; and

Two thirds of Canadians (66%) say they would want to know their mutation type if diagnosed with melanoma.

The survey was conducted by Leger in March 2020 in collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. and Save Your Skin Foundation.