New Investment To Secure Made-In-Canada N95 Respirators To Protect Health Care Workers

Every day, front line health care workers across the country put their health at risk as they work hard to fight COVID-19 and care for their fellow Canadians. These real-life heroes need the right protective equipment to keep themselves, their patients, and their families safe. The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are taking steps to guarantee a secure, made-in-Canada supply of medical equipment to protect their health and safety.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, today announced an agreement between the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and 3M Canada on a joint investment to expand a manufacturing facility for N95 respirators in Brockville, Ontario. The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are supporting 3M’s capital investment by contributing $23.33 million each. The facility will produce 25 million N95 respirators for the Government of Canada and 25 million for the Government of Ontario per year over five years. This will provide 50 million N95 respirators annually to help health care workers, first responders and other essential workers with the equipment they need to continue their vital work.

The first deliveries of N95 respirators produced as a result of this investment will begin in early 2021 to meet current demand for front line health care workers.

It is expected that when fully operational more than 100 million N95 respirators will come off this new line in Brockville per year.