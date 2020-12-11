Muskoka Moves Into The Red Zone And People Are Upset

It was announced today (Friday) that Simcoe-Muskoka will enter the red zone effective Monday, Dec. 14. People have been taking to social media to suggest Muskoka be paired with Parry Sound or Haliburton, not Simcoe Country. Simcoe Country continues to see an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Under red zone restrictions, any social gatherings or public events are limited to five or fewer people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Restaurants, bars, and food and drink establishments can stay open but are limited to 10 people seated indoors and a maximum of four people seated together. Those businesses must be closed by 10 p.m. and stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. Sports and recreational facilities must also limit capacity to 10 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise machines and 10 people per indoor class or 25 people for an outdoor class. No spectators are permitted (except for one parent or guardian to supervise each person under 18 years old), and team sports cannot be practised or played except for training (no games or scrimmage). Performing arts facilities are closed to spectators. According to the province, trips outside the home should only be for essential reasons (work, school, groceries, health care, or exercise), and families should not visit other households or allow other visitors in their homes. Everyone should avoid social gatherings and work remotely where possible, notes the province. You can follow the latest updates and regulations from the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit here.