The OPP Highway Safety Division is taking to social media to raise awareness for the increase in street racing and aggressive driving happening in the Toronto area.

The OPP say 53 Street Racing/Aggressive driving and 25 impaired driving charges in the GTA were laid by the OPP from March 2-9, 2020

61-year-old Gary Campbell of Muskoka Lakes was charged in the Toronto area with with

Impaired Driving – 80 plus,

Careless driving

Drive under suspension

He will appear in court at a future date.