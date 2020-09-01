Muskoka Economic Recovery Task Force Launches Shop Local Campaign To Support Local Businesses This Fall

The Muskoka Economic Recovery Task Force (MERTF) is working collaboratively with regional partners to boost our local economy and ensure a strong economic recovery for Muskoka both during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. A Shop Local social media campaign is launching today to support businesses across Muskoka this fall season.

Residents and visitors can support this campaign by posting photos at their favourite local businesses using the hashtags #ShopLocal #SupportMuskoka #MuskokaCares. Participants will be eligible for a weekly chance to win one of two $50 gift cards to a Muskoka business of their choice. Follow the campaign’s weekly themes as we explore six ways we can all shop local and support Muskoka.

“Support for our local businesses has never been so important. With the help of our communities we have the power to strengthen the local economy, “ said District Chair John Klinck, Chair of the MERTF. “The timing for this campaign is to help further strengthen the fall season and support out local businesses as we move into recovery.”

Campaign Themes:

Share the love! (Describe your favourite local business or product with an image)

We are in this together! (Capture a friend & tag them in a local business)

Get active! (Post an image of your favourite recreational business in Muskoka)

Savour Muskoka’s best! (Show your love for local cuisine by posting an image)

Plan a Thanksgiving staycation! (Share an image of your ideal Thanksgiving staycation

Gratitude (Show thanks to frontline workers, a local business, etc)

For more information and to get involved in supporting and promoting local business recovery in Muskoka, please visit www.EngageMuskoka.ca/MERTF on the District’s online engagement platform and sign up for updates.

