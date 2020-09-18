Muskoka Community Foundation Awards $189,000 In Grants Through The Emergency Community Support Fund

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded $189,000.00 in grants to 20 charities in the Districts of Parry Sound and Muskoka to address the impacts of COVID 19 on charitable organizations and their clients. These grants are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada.

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted the importance of this fund, “Charities in the District of Parry Sound and Muskoka play an important role is the health and vitality of our communities. COVID-19 has impacted the way in which organizations have been able to continue to safely deliver programs in a rural setting. These grants have been able to fund projects such as technology and software that allows clients to continue participating in programming, equipment upgrades to accommodate increased food donations to food banks and an increase in part-time staffing positions to meet the needs of new service delivery approaches”. DeCaro also commented on the importance of the partnership with United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) “The Emergency Community Support Fund was unique in that charities were able to access grants from all of the national partners to support different aspects of a project. This allowed the Muskoka Community Foundation and UWSM to develop a close working relationship in order to support grant applicants and ensure they were able to deliver successful and sustainable projects. We were thrilled to be able to work so closely with the amazing team at Simcoe Muskoka United Way who supported 13 projects in Muskoka for a total of $332,644.00”.

The Muskoka Community Foundation awarded a total of $142,000.00 to the following charities in the District of Muskoka: Georgian Bay Biosphere, Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services, Dorset Community Partnership Fund, Muskoka Victim Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Muskoka Seniors, Muskoka Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services, Georgian Bay Public Library, Gravenhurst Against Poverty, Hospice Muskoka, Huntsville Hospice, Table Food Bank, Muskoka Steamship and Discovery Centre.

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit the CFC website at https://www.communityfoundations.ca/initiatives/emergency-community-support-fund/