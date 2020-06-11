Muskoka Airport Reported 102 km/h Wind Gusts Yesterday

Residents are cleaning up today and many hydro customers are still without power.

Severe weather that began on Wednesday and continues into today has caused a significant number of power outages in southern and central Ontario. Hydro One has restored power to more than 97,000 customers and expect some customers in areas surrounding Chatham-Kent and in central Ontario will be without power overnight.

Hydro One continues restoration efforts with additional crews working in the hardest hit areas and is receiving assistance from neighbouring utilities.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Severe thunderstorms occurred in portions of Southern and Central Ontario on Wednesday June 10th. Numerous reports of wind damage were received across many locations. In addition, scattered large hail and at least two tornadoes were reported. Below is a preliminary summary of reports received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 11:00 am EDT, Thursday June 11th.

Tornado reports:

Glencoe area around 7:50 pm EDT. Damage to trees and some buildingsreported.

Belmont area around 8:30 pm EDT. Numerous reports of tree and some structural damage.

These tornadoes are currently under investigation by the Northern Tornadoes Project to determine the track length and intensity.

Observed wind gusts:

Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport: 120 km/h at 7:21 pm EDT.

Ridgetown: 96 km/h at 7:35 pm EDT.

Muskoka Airport: 102 km/h at 7:42 pm EDT.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport: 89 km/h at 10:32 pm EDT.

Wind damage reports:

Muskoka region: Numerous reports of tree damage and power outages.

Bracebridge: Numerous trees uprooted or snapped. Numerous power outages and damage to utility poles. Minor roof damage to some homes.

Windsor: Trees uprooted or snapped along with power outages.

LaSalle: Trees uprooted or snapped.

Blyth: Trees uprooted or snapped.

Goderich: Trees uprooted or snapped.

St. Joseph: Tree damage along with significant blowing dust.

Huron County: Reports of hydro wires down and trees across roadways.

Leamington: Tree limbs snapped.

Barrie: Tree limbs snapped.

Innisfil: Tree limbs snapped.

St. Thomas: Trees uprooted or snapped.

South London: Tree limbs snapped.

Oshawa: Tree limbs snapped.

Hail reports:

Windsor: Numerous reports of nickel to quarter size hail with some reports of up to golf ball size.

Visit the Muskoka411 social media channels for photos and updates.