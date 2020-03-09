MTO To Close Hwy. 11 Crossover At South Mary Lake Road Due To Safety

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that the median
crossover at Highway 11 and South Mark Lake Road / Stephenson Road 4
will be closed on March 23, 2020.
Public safety is the ministry’s top priority. To ensure safety of the
travelling public, the median crossover will be closed. Right in and
right out turning movements will continue to be available at this
location. The ministry has also initiated a detail design assignment to
review and implement long term safety improvements at this intersection.
Construction of these longer term safety improvements is anticipated to
begin in 2021.
For the latest information on highway closures and construction the
public can call 511, MTO’s Road Information Line, or check www.511on.ca