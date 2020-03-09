MTO To Close Hwy. 11 Crossover At South Mary Lake Road Due To Safety

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that the median

crossover at Highway 11 and South Mark Lake Road / Stephenson Road 4

will be closed on March 23, 2020.

Public safety is the ministry’s top priority. To ensure safety of the

travelling public, the median crossover will be closed. Right in and

right out turning movements will continue to be available at this

location. The ministry has also initiated a detail design assignment to

review and implement long term safety improvements at this intersection.

Construction of these longer term safety improvements is anticipated to

begin in 2021.

