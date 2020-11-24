More Miss Vickie’s Chips Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie’s brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.
The following product was originally recalled in Ontario and Quebec and has now been identified to have also been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.
Recalled product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Miss Vickie’s
|Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
|200 g
|0 60410 04667 8
|JA 12 with all manufacturing codes where “0” appears in the second position and “8” appears in the third position
JA 26 608329131