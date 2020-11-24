More Miss Vickie’s Chips Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

The food recall warning issued on Nov. 3, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie’s brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product was originally recalled in Ontario and Quebec and has now been identified to have also been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Recalled product