More Miss Vickie’s Chips Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Glass

Muskoka411 Staff
The food recall warning issued on Nov. 3, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie’s brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product was originally recalled in Ontario and Quebec and has now been identified to have also been distributed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Miss Vickie’s Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips 200 g 0 60410 04667 8 JA 12 with all manufacturing codes where “0” appears in the second position and “8” appears in the third position

JA 26 608329131
 
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product. However, there have been reported injuries associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning of November 3, 2020.

