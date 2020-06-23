Molson Canadian Encourages Beer Drinkers To #MakeItCanadian This Canada Day

Molson Canadian is encouraging beer drinkers across the country to #MakeItCanadian this Canada Day by offering a limited-edition case of Canadian-made beer from multiple brands while also promoting Canadian-founded brewers.

Molson Canadian plans to use their website and social media channels to showcase Canadian beer brands, and they encourage Canadians to share their favourite local brews with the hashtag #MakeItCanadian. The company is still looking for Canadian brewers to join in on their special Canadian Case, which will be a variety pack featuring Canadian-made beer offered in select cities on or around July 1. Molson Canadian said that for each special-edition case printed, they will donate $5 to local charities for a total of up to $25,000. The mixed-brand case of beer will be sold in limited quantities, and more details on where to buy it and what’s inside will be available soon, according to Molson Canadian.

“Unlike many countries in the world who pick their own beer first, Canada’s #1 selling beer brand wasn’t founded in Canada,” said Andrew and Geoff Molson in an open letter to Canadians. “As Canada’s oldest brewery with pride in our community, we’re on a mission to celebrate all Canadian beer brands this Canada Day. We’re inviting fellow brewers across the country to join us in putting a spotlight on the great beer this nation has to offer.”

For more information, including details on how Canadian brewers can get involved, visit TheCanadianCase.ca. Tag @Molson_Canadian on Twitter or @MolsonCanadian on Instagram and use the hashtag #MakeItCanadian to let them know which Canadian-founded beer brand you think should be included in the Canadian Case.