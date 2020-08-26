MNRF Seeks Public’s Help To Locate Person Responsible For Shooting Bear Cub

A message from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry:

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry needs your help locating the person(s) responsible for shooting and wounding a female bear cub in Hagerman Township, Municipality of Whitestone.

On Aug. 13, Conservation Officers responded to a complaint from the public in the Municipality of Whitestone regarding the shooting and subsequent wounding of a female bear cub in the Whitestone Lake Road and Finn Road area. It is believed that the suspect(s) involved in this incident shot the bear cub with a small caliber firearm, resulting in the bear sustaining serious injuries, between the dates of Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

Protecting the health and safety of the people of Ontario as well as wildlife is our number one priority and we’re asking anyone with information about this occurrence to contact Conservation Officer Mike Stoneman at 705-773-4235 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local MNRF office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.