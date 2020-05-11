Missing Hockey? Mark May 24, 2020 On Your Calendar

“As Canada’s hockey bank, Scotiabank recognizes the values and lessons that hockey teaches,” says Clinton Braganza, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. “During this time of physical distancing, Canadians are missing many things – Hockey and the NHL playoffs arguably the most obvious – and Hockey 24 has allowed us to share inspiring stories from across the country that demonstrate the impact sport has on our day-to-day life. We hope Canadians will mark May 24th on their calendars and tune-in to celebrate the game of hockey and the people who make it great.”

“This is another tremendous example of how Scotiabank is dedicated to supporting hockey at all levels and strengthening Canada’s love for the sport,” says Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer & Executive Vice President. “During this unprecedented time, the NHL’s number one priority is the health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada and the United States. We’re all missing hockey, and Scotiabank’s Hockey 24 will provide an uplifting opportunity for Canadians to connect with the game they love, as well as with the entire Canadian hockey community. The NHL applauds our passionate partners Scotiabank and Sportsnet for bringing this documentary to Canadians.”

Imagined, edited and produced by The Mark, Hockey 24 will air on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW at 7 p.m. and again at 11:30 p.m. EDT, on Sunday, May 24th. On May 25th the documentary will be available on the Hot Docs website for a special encore screening, and a French subtitled version of the documentary will air May 31st on TVA Sports.

Named to reflect 24 hours in a day of hockey, the 90-minute documentary is commercial-free and features the recognizable faces of Scotiabank Teammates Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Lanny McDonald, Natalie Spooner and Darcy Tucker, and hockey fans from across the country.