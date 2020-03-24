Midland Opens COVID-19 Assessment Centre

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 a COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be open by appointment only in Midland. The centre is located adjacent to the Chigamik Community Health Centre at 845 Unit 3 King St, Midland in the Cedar Room.

The objective of the clinic is to assess and, only where appropriate, swab people for COVID-19. This COVID-19 assessment centre is by appointment only. For safety reasons, “walk-in” appointments are prohibited. Not all individuals who attend the clinic will be swabbed.

How can I be seen at the Assessment Centre?

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, there are three (3) ways to access an appointment with the Assessment Centre. Please note a screening tool will always be used to determine if you should be seen at the centre.

1) Go to the Georgian Bay General Hospital website at http://gbgh.on.ca/covid-19-novel-coronavirus-updates/

2) Call the assessment centre booking desk at 705-529-1025, 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm.

3) Call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000

What happens at the Assessment Centre?

You will be assessed by a nurse at the Assessment Centre. The nurse will make a clinical determination if a test is required. If a test is required, you will be swabbed and the sample sent for processing. You will then be given instructions on how to self-isolate at home.

If I am tested at the Assessment Centre, how will I find out the results?

Public Health will contact you to inform you of the result and provide any other necessary information if you test positive.

If I am tested, how long will it take to get the results?

This will vary depending on the number of tests being performed. You will be advised to remain at home in self-isolation pending the results of your test. Regardless of the results you must self-isolate at home.

For general questions do not call or go to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre. Instead, please call Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520 or 1-888-225-7851.